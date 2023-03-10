Stock & Land
Home/News

Government's Basin water buyback program opens later this month

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kotta irrigator Andrew Christian has called for more water efficiency programs. Picture y Andrew Miller

The federal government has revealed the voluntary tender process to purchase permanent water entitlements, to help achieve the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full, will open on March 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.