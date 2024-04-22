Stock & Land
Home/News

EPA Victoria urges farmers to be wary of waste when burning off

PP
By Philippe Perez
April 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EPA Victoria are encouraging farmers to not burn off toxic waste during burn off season. File picture.
EPA Victoria are encouraging farmers to not burn off toxic waste during burn off season. File picture.

As farmers begin their burning off activities, Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria has urged landholders to be wary of waste items that could create toxic smoke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.