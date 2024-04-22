EPA Victoria urges farmers to be wary of waste when burning off

As farmers begin their burning off activities, Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria has urged landholders to be wary of waste items that could create toxic smoke.
EPA South-west regional manager Carolyn Francis, said farmers needed to make sure that particular types of waste should be used at the proper facilities.
"Burning farm waste like silage wrap, old tyres and chemical drums sends smoke and other residue into the atmosphere, waterways and soil," Ms Francis said.
"Don't let a routine burnoff turn into something that contaminates your land or neighbouring properties; send any waste to a properly licensed landfill or recycling facility," she said.
The EPA has also urged farmers to consider recycling waste into building and fencing materials and products like floor matting and not burning chemically treated timber.
EPA can fine offenders more than $9,000 for burning anything other than vegetation-sourced matter like timber and crop stubble.
"Farmers understand how important a clean environment is to their livelihood and their community," Ms Francis said.
"By thinking twice about what goes onto the pile when burning off, you can protect the environment from contaminating the soil, water and air around your farm and your neighbours," she said.
"You can also protect yourself from a hefty fine, which we won't hesitate to issue if we find evidence on illegal matter getting burned."
Members of the Victorian Farmers Federation's grains council recently decided to research a new code of conduct for farmers who burn stubble.
VFF grains council vice president Ryan Milgate said some farmers have not been aware of issues regarding the correct time for weather forecasts, but at the same time did not have much choice in the timing of burns.
"If growers are doing their part around breaks and the management of fires, why can't we burn in February or March, if conditions are right?" he said.
"There are wildcards also in and around Ararat or Rutherglen over smoke taint and the impact of things like on grapes and vineyards in those regions, so we want to incorporate things like that into our code of conduct.
"We just, at the end of the day, want to work together with the CFA and other bodies to allow farmers to burn safely, but also minimise impacts to everyone else."
