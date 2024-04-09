Stock & Land
Research underway on developing a stubble burning code of conduct

By Philippe Perez
Updated April 9 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 11:25am
VFF grains council vice president said there was research underway into a stubble burning code of conduct for farmers. Picture by Gregor Heard
The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) is working on developing a code of conduct for farmers who burn stubble on their property.

