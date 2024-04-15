Business remains busy for this Beaufort Highland cattle stud

The last few years for Poll Highland cattle breeders has been quite the whirlwind, as record prices and unbelievable demand through COVID for the breed have producers battling hard to keep up with demand.
That has been the story for the Lilie a'Ghlinne Highland stud, with stud principal Ambre Bennett trying to keep up with demand and telling buyers to stay patient.
"I had been getting back on my feet from moving, [and] I sold a couple since, with a lot of demand that I'm still now catching up on," she said.
"You can have one calf a year, and after cattle are pregnant for nine months, you've then got to let them be with mum for around seven months."
"It's not like you're pumping them out every three weeks, so It does take about 12 months to be ready to sell one too."
Ms Bennett, who is currently rearing two young bulls that are for sale, said there a small burgeoning hub for the breed in Central Victoria with Ms Bennett citing two more Highland studs in the region doing grteat business.
She however said it was important that buyers also be cautious over scams that have caught out eager buyers who found online sales through bulletin boards.
"If you are someone who is looking to buy Highland cattle, please make sure you ask questions of the seller and get them to take additional pictures of the cow, or get the seller to take a picture with them and the cow," she said.
"Not all studs are registered with either the Poll Highland Society or the Australian Highland Cattle Society, but that is a good starting point for people," she said.
"But all studs should be happy to answer questions you have over the phone."
She said cattle are able to adapt to environments that are widely different from the intemperate climates of their home in the Scottish Highlands.
"They adapt to Australian heat really well, and can shed their winter coat and strip right down to a really short coat.
"In winter, they'll grow their long winter coats again, and while the babies don't shed until they reach maturity... there are several breeders in far north Queensland where it's hot, and up there, they will drink more water.
"All they really need is shade and water."
Along with rearing the two bulls and dealing with the high demand, Ms Bennett and her family had to contend with the Bayindeen bushfire earlier this year, which came near her property.
"The fire came to about 700 metres from the front gate of our farm, and we pretty lucky to be spared, which wasn't the case for a few other farms around us, sadly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.