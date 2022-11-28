Stock & Land
Home/News

Bairnsley Highland cattle stud in Gisborne fetches world record price at spring online sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lot 2, Calmore of Bairnsley, sold for a world record Highland price of $67,500 at Bairnsley stud's online spring sale. Stud principal Glen Hastie said the previous high was $35,000.

Bairnsley stud principal Glen Hastie, Gisborne, has achieved what is believed to be a world record price for Highland breed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.