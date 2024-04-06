Stock & Land
Western shire encourages residents to take part in roads campaign

April 7 2024 - 7:00am
The RACV has launched the 'My Country Road' campaign, a road safety initiative asking Victorians to provide feedback about how safe they feel on roads in regional Victoria. File picture
Glenelg Shire council is calling on residents to make their feelings on the state of the region's roads known through a campaign being run by the RACV.

