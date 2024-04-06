Western shire encourages residents to take part in roads campaign

Glenelg Shire council is calling on residents to make their feelings on the state of the region's roads known through a campaign being run by the RACV.
The motoring organisation last week launched the 'My Country Road' campaign, a road safety initiative asking Victorians to provide feedback about how safe they feel on roads in regional Victoria.
The survey uses an online interactive map that shows high-speed roads with large concentrations of crashes causing death or serious injury in regional Victoria.
Glenelg mayor Karen Stephens said the survey also asked what drivers thought of electric vehicles, and barriers to uptake.
The RACV said it would share the results with all levels of government, so they could work together to improve safety outcomes for Victorians.
Cr Stephens welcomed the initiative.
"As mayor, the state of our roads - whether they be state government or council managed - is one of the biggest issues I hear about from residents," she said.
"Anything the RACV can do to get everyone working together for a better outcome is to be applauded and I encourage residents to fill out the survey.
"The RACV previously conducted a similar campaign in 2021 and it is the sort of feedback governments take seriously."
Take part in the My Country Road online survey at www.racv.com.au/haveyoursay.
