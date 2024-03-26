Peak motoring body wants to know how safe Victorians feel on regional roads

Victoria's peak motoring body is asking drivers to provide feedback on how safe they feel on the state's regional roads, as part of an annual survey.
RACV's My Country Road survey runs for six weeks.
The survey uses an online interactive map to highlight roads with speed limits of 80km per hour or higher, where there have been fatal or serious crashes between 2018 and 2023.
RACV Automotive Services general manager, Jackie Pedersen, said the organisation would use the survey results to lobby to help make regional roads safer.
"We will share the results with all levels of government, so we can work together to improve safety outcomes for Victorians," Ms Pedersen said.
"RACV conducted the first My Country Road survey back in 2021 and 31 regional roads were highlighted as having serious safety issues.
"Of these, 16 have seen infrastructure upgrades commence or committed to by government."
Ms Pedersen said last year there were 174 deaths on regional Victorian roads, almost a 30 per cent increase on the previous year.
"Given these tragic numbers, it is more important than ever that Victorians help us to make country roads safer by completing this year's survey," she said.
Late last year, influential lobby group the Grattan Institute called for $1billion federal funding to be spent on roads.
Concerns were also raised about the poor state of roads, in the south-west.
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Victoria secretary Graham Howell, Avoca, welcomed the survey.
"The government definitely aren't putting enough revenue back into fixing roads, it's just a constant issue, driving along, dodging potholes," Mr Howell said.
"Some of the holes are getting bloody deep."
He said the major freight routes were among those roads, which were in the worst condition.
"The Sunryasia Highway is bad, the Western Highway is bad, the Pyrenees Highway is bad, Glenelg Highway is bad the Henty Highway is bad - you can name them all," he said.
Wet weather didn't help but had "taken a fair bit of blame" for the lack of maintenance, which hadn't been good enough over many years.
Mr Howell said he had seven trucks on the road, and estimated it was costing about $3000 a year extra maintenance for each unit.
"Your shock absorbers, ride height valves and airbags are just constantly being replaced," he said.
"Years ago, you would go three or four years and wouldn't even look at those components, now you seem to be doing them all the time."
He said everyone who travelled on country roads knew how bad they were.
Warracknabeal grain grower Daniel Keam said it might be easier to name roads that didn't need to be repaired.
"Any bit of advocacy on this particular issue is going to help - the RACV should pull a little bit of weight," he said.
"We can only hope they will be listened to, along with other groups, such as GrainGrowers.
"We have all advocated for our roads for the last decade or so, if not longer."
Ms Pedersen said participants could provide feedback by clicking on one of the highlighted roads and filling out the survey.
Participants were also welcome to nominate another road, in regional Victoria, that posed a risk to drivers.
"Once again, we want to find out what people think of the state's most dangerous regional roads.
"For example, is the speed limit too high given the condition of the road? What are the potential dangers in the road design like narrow lanes, power poles or trees too close to the road? Are the roads poorly sign posted or damaged? Or are there regularly unexpected things on the road like livestock, or native animals?
"We want to gather as much data as we can to encourage the state government and local councils to make commitments that deliver safer regional roads and help save lives."
The survey is part of RACV's Have Your Say series to listen to Victorians and includes the RACV My Home and My Melbourne Road surveys.
Take part in the My Country Road online survey at www.racv.com.au/haveyoursay
