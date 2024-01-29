Stock & Land
Road funding is high on the agenda in GrainGrowers' budget pitch

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
January 30 2024 - 7:00am
Victorian GrainGrowers National Policy group member Daniel Keam, Warracknabeal, says it had been decided to put in a submission, covering all of Australia, as every state was in the same boat. Picture by Philippe Perez
Additional road funding features prominently in GrainGrowers pre-budget submission to the federal government.

