State government puts another $1 million into heavy driver training

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 29 2024 - 4:00pm
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Victoria president Russell Borchard says governments need to encourage younger people to enter the transport sector. Picture by Andrew Miller
The state government has put another $1 million into training more heavy vehicle drivers to keep the state's supply chains moving through a partnership with the Victorian Transport Association.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

