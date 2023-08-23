If you're a woman interested in pursuing a career in livestock transportation, Kate Sykes has some valuable advice for you.
She firmly believes that you should seize every opportunity that comes your way and not let anyone hold you back.
At the recent Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Victoria conference held in Ballarat earlier this month, Ms Sykes shared her own experiences and pathways to success with an enthusiastic audience.
Her advice to women keen for a career transporting livestock was to always "keep saying yes to career opportunities until it's abundantly clear you need to say no," she said.
"I think there are so many pathways into the transport industry," she said.
"I've come in through a bio manufacturer, so my pathway was different to, say, somebody who is a driver, or someone who's a diesel mechanic, or somebody who works for a different component supplier, or someone who's come up in a family business.
"There are so many different pathways that people don't need to be limited to anyone or any one thing."
Ms Sykes, who works as a brand manager at Kenworth, said there are numerous job opportunities available in the office, including HR, marketing, sales, administration, and bookkeeping.
But she also emphasised that women can find suitable roles outside the office too, such as drivers, loaders, and those working in parts distribution warehouses.
"There's something for any interest, it's a matter of just finding the right organisation for you," she said.
She acknowledged that the number of women currently driving livestock trucks was low, but she said things were "slowly improving".
"There's a saying in the women's space which is that you can't be what you can't see, and it's really tricky attracting female drivers when there's not a lot of them to start with," she said.
"So what we have to do to turn this around is actually amplify the visuals of these female drivers no matter where they are, no matter how old they are, and tell their stories, publicise them as much as possible, so that we can actually attract people because they can see that they can see themselves in the industry."
This was highlighted when Briagolong's Melissa Ryan was awarded the young driver of the year by the LRTAV this year.
Out of nine finalists nominated for the award, Ms Ryan, was the only female driver.
Asia Pacific product manager for engine manufacturer and distributor Cummins Lora Miller said young people like Ms Ryan who actively work hard in the industry can break down barriers.
"The advocacy within the industry is strong, which is great, but I guess you can say there is an ageing population, so it's really important to get more young people involved," she said.
"The industry needs to overcome issues like insurance for those young drivers who want to drive trucks, as the red tape that they have to go through means they kind of get stuck."
Ms Miller said the safety of women needed to be a top concern for the industry as well.
"Especially things like truck stops and toilet facilities - I don't think they are up to scratch for women who drive," she said.
Much like Ms Sykes, Ms Miller believes that the more women are open to opportunities within the sector, the more that change can happen.
"Sometimes it's hard to be a trailblazer, but it's very rewarding too," she said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.