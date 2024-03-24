Stock & Land
VEWH to lease large amount of water carryover space to entitlement holders

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 24 2024 - 12:00pm
Victorian Environmental Water Holder Sarina Loo said the organisation requires less carryover in 2024-25 to meet expected environmental demand because water available for allocation in 2024-25 is expected to be high. Picture supplied by the VEWH
Victorian Environmental Water Holder Sarina Loo said the organisation requires less carryover in 2024-25 to meet expected environmental demand because water available for allocation in 2024-25 is expected to be high. Picture supplied by the VEWH

The Victorian Environmental Water Holder intends to lease temporary carryover space in high-reliability water entitlement in Goulburn and Murray systems between April and June 2024.

