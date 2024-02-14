Stock & Land
Home/News

Victorian Environmental Water Holder to sell surplus water allocation

February 14 2024 - 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn River, at Molesworth. The Victorian Environmental Water Holder is preparing to sell excess allocation. Picture by Andrew Miller
The Goulburn River, at Molesworth. The Victorian Environmental Water Holder is preparing to sell excess allocation. Picture by Andrew Miller

The Victorian Environmental Water Holder (VEWH) again intends to sell up to 47,000 megalitres of its allocation from the Murray, Goulburn and Campaspe systems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.