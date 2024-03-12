Stock & Land
Thirty-year-old worker faces bestiality charge after activist footage

By Rachel Simmonds
March 12 2024 - 12:36pm
Victoria Police arrested a 30-year-old man in Carag Carag on March 5 and charged him with bestiality. Picture supplied
A pig abattoir worker has been arrested in central Victoria is facing bestiality charges after released footage from protesters.

