Stock & Land
Home/News

Welfare groups seek suite of pig industry reforms at parliamentary hearing

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 11 2024 - 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animal welfare groups will make calls for the ending of the Victorian pig industry on Tuesday. Picture via Shutterstock
Animal welfare groups will make calls for the ending of the Victorian pig industry on Tuesday. Picture via Shutterstock

Animal welfare groups will seek a suite of Victorian pig industry reforms at a parliamentary hearing in Melbourne on Tuesday, Stock & Land can reveal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.