Hard-hitting farm safety campaign set to return to Victorian screens

WorkSafe's confronting farm safety campaign - "It's never you - until it is" is set to return to Victorian screens and airwaves soon.
WorkSafe Health and Safety executive director Narelle Beer said the campaign would get a fresh airing on screens, airways and digital channels at the end of March.
She said so far this year there had been two confirmed workplace fatalities in the agriculture sector, the same as this time last year.
"In addition to the two confirmed workplace fatalities, WorkSafe has responded to a number of other incidents involving deaths on farms this year for which no further action will be taken under the Occupational Health and Safety Act," Ms Beer said.
"When responding to a fatality, WorkSafe investigators seek to determine whether any duty was owed under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and identify relevant duty holders, prior to commencing a comprehensive investigation.
"The specific circumstances of a death will determine whether it is confirmed as a work-related fatality within WorkSafe's jurisdiction."
Ms Beer said the campaign reflected the reality experienced farmers did have incidents and that it took just a split second for a normal day to turn to tragedy.
Evaluation of the campaign indicated it has had significant cut-through, with a survey showing 85 per cent of Victorian farmers and managers recalled seeing or hearing its messaging.
"Every workplace death on a farm is an absolute tragedy and at WorkSafe we believe that they are preventable, not inevitable," Ms Beer said.
"A focus on safety can prevent families and communities losing loved ones.
"That is why WorkSafe is helping to change the conversation around deaths and serious injuries on farms and challenge the stigma around workplace health and safety in agriculture more broadly."
In 2023, inspectors visited almost 1000 agriculture businesses across Victoria.
"These visits range from proactive inspections to speak with farming employers about safety obligations; to responding to health and safety concerns; or a work-related incident " Ms Beer said.
"When visiting a farm, examples of what inspectors may look for include whether machinery and equipment is properly maintained and guarded; that quad bikes are fitted with rollover protection; chemicals are stored correctly; whether appropriate safety gear is available and being used; and whether operators have been trained to use it.
"Depending on the safety issue it may be able to be fixed on the spot, or inspectors might issue an improvement notice, which gives employers a set period of time to fix the problem."
Inspectors issued more than 450 improvement notices in the agriculture sector last year, she said.
"We understand the nature of farming - the long hours, working alone and working with heavy machinery and unpredictable livestock can all increase the safety risks," Ms Beer said.
"But that doesn't mean deaths and serious injuries should be seen as just part of the job."
Ms Beer said people working with machinery were at greatest risk.
Deaths involving the operation and maintenance of vehicles and machinery made up 67pc of workplace fatalities in agriculture last year.
"Livestock, particularly cattle, also continues to be among the most common hazards for farmers," Ms Beer said.
"Our statistics show us that most people who die in farming workplaces are experienced farmers, often doing tasks they have done many times before."
"In the past three years, 75 per cent of those killed while working in the agriculture sector have been aged 50 years and over."
Experience alone was not enough to prevent fatalities or serious injuries, she said.
More information on the campaign and farm safety can be found at worksafe.vic.gov.au/saferfarms
She said WorkSafe also offered the free Occupational Health and Safety Essentials program, where independent health and safety experts gave personalised advice to manage safety on farm.
Farmers did not not need to have WorkCover insurance to apply.
Visit worksafe.vic.gov.au/ohs-essentials-program for more information.
