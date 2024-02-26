Stock & Land
Home/News

Shock death of Wimmera grain grower who had a 'passion for agriculture'

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 27 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warracknabeal mixed farmer Mick Morcom was killed in a tragic accident, on his farm, on Friday. Picture supplied
Warracknabeal mixed farmer Mick Morcom was killed in a tragic accident, on his farm, on Friday. Picture supplied

A north-west Victorian grain grower - described as having 'a passion for agriculture' - has died in a freak accident on his property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.