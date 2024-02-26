Shock death of Wimmera grain grower who had a 'passion for agriculture'

A north-west Victorian grain grower - described as having 'a passion for agriculture' - has died in a freak accident on his property.
Family, friends, grain growers and the Warracknabeal community are among those mourning the death of 61-year old Kellalac farmer Mick Morcom.
A WorkSafe spokesperson said Mr Morcom was killed on Friday while loading grain from a silo into a truck.
A spokesperson for Warracknabeal police said the incident occurred about 3pm, when a mobile auger tipped and struck Mr Morcom.
Close friend Ross Johns, Ballarat, told a function at the annual Victorian Farmers Federation Grains conference, Horsham, Mr Morcom was cleaning seed when the incident occurred.
"He was a humble and empathetic community man who went about improving people's lives without the need for recognition or accolades," Mr Johns said.
"It's terrible, a terrible tragedy."
Mr Morcom ran a mixed cropping and sheep operation.
Mr Johns said Mr Morcom was a highly respected farmer and a valued member of the community.
He had a long standing involvement in football and the CFA.
"He was a great community man, always involved, and he had a real passion for agriculture," Mr Johns said.
Mr Johns said the accident was completely unpredictable but could have happened to anyone.
"Mick wasn't brash, he was an intelligent guy and he still got caught in an unbelievable accident while they were cleaning seed," Mr Johns said.
''I still can't believe how it happened; he's done what he did, probably 1000 times.
"He managed one of the better farming operations in the northern Wimmera."
The death follows that of Mirboo North dairy farmer, Bruce Manintveld, during storms, earlier this month.
And it's the second fatality to hit the Warracknabeal community in two weeks - 57-year-old farmer Mark Huebner was killed in a tractor rollover on February 8.
Mr Johns said farmers were over represented in workplace fatalities.
"While 3 per cent of Australia's workforce works in agriculture and farmers make up 20 pc of workplace deaths - my good mate Mick is just another one," he said.
A VFF spokesperson said on behalf of all Victorian farmers, the organisation extended its heartfelt condolences.
"Mick was a dedicated and selfless individual and we are all the poorer following his heartbreaking passing," the spokesperson said.
Another close friend of more than 25 years, grain grower Marshall Rodda, Tarranyurk, said Mr Morcom had been a CFA captain at Sheep Hills and most recently the group officer at Warracknabeal.
"This was going to be his last two year term, as group officer, at the CFA," Mr Rodda said.
"If you were in the trenches he would be the man standing beside you - and standing tall.
"He was a great community man, he never went to seek attention, by doing what he did - he was able to read the play and step in and diffuse things.
"If you wanted something done, you rang Mick, he would go out of his way to help anybody."
Mr Rodda said he had been a friend for about 30 years.
"It's absolutely a great loss, it's shocked everybody," he said.
Mr Morcom and his twin brothers "ran an excellent farming business," he said.
"Mick was still farming a small portion of his land, it had got to the time of his life where his kids were all married and had kids of their own," he said.
Mr Morcom and his wife Carolyn had bought a property at Ocean Grove "so they could start to take some time out and smell the roses," he said.
"Then out of the blue this happens - it's just terrible."
Warrack Eagles football club president Zane Jess said Mr Morcom coached and was "great around the football club".
"He always helped out with the farming we've got, he was always willing to put his hand up and help in any way around the club," Mr Jess said.
"He was a great club person."
Mr Morcom's death was a "massive shock".
"You don't expect things like this to happen but you never know what's around the corner, do you?," Mr Jess said.
"He didn't miss too many Thursday nights, at footy training."
Mr Morcom is survived by his widow Carolyn and three children, Sam, Hamish and Alex.
He has three brothers, Andrew, Geoff and Bruce.
The WorkSafe spokesperson said there had been four confirmed workplace fatalities in 2024, all of which involved workers aged 50 or over.
There were 10 work-related deaths at the same time last year.
The police spokesperson said a report would be prepared for the coroner and WorkSafe will also investigate the death.
No funeral arrangements have been announced at this stage.
