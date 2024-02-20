Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

'Such a tragedy': Tributes to dairy farmer killed in storms

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
Updated February 20 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tributes are flowing for dairy farmer Bruce Manintveld who died during destructive storms in Victoria on February 13. Picture by Stock and Land
Tributes are flowing for dairy farmer Bruce Manintveld who died during destructive storms in Victoria on February 13. Picture by Stock and Land

Tributes are flowing for a dairy farmer who died during Victoria's destructive storms on February 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.