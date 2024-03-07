Stock & Land
Tarcombe's top on-property price as it celebrates 50 years of operations

By Andrew Miller
Updated March 7 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:15pm
Ada Hayes, Ruffy, Tim Hayes, Tarcombe co-principal, Mick Curtis, Rodwells Euroa, Gerard Kelly, Broadford, Brian Kelly (jnr), Kilmore East, Brian Kelly (snr) Kilmore East and the top-priced bull. Picture supplied
Tarcombe Herefords, Ruffy, has celebrated its 50th annual production sale by smashing it's previous on-property top price.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

