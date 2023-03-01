GOOD milk production and a double-poll gene saw a Kilmore commercial cattle producer pay the top-price for a bull at Tarcombe Hereford's annual production sale, Ruffy.
The bull, lot 6, Tarcombe Molong S223 sold for $15,000 to the Hiscock family.
Tarcombe stud co-principal Tim Hayes said the sale resulted in a higher average price than previously.
"I am happy with the result in the end," Mr Hayes said.
The top-priced bull "maintained the calving traits we are looking for," he said.
"There is a little bit more growth and weight in this fella, than the typical Molong - he is a really sound-structured, easy doing bull".
Mr Hayes said he knew there was a "fair bit of interest" in the bull.
The bull went to Kilmore commercial producers, the Hiscocks.
"I liked more about the people who owned it (the Hayes) because I reckon they are good people," Robert Hiscock said.
"Every year we buy one or two bulls - we had horned Herefords and they reckon that it won't be long before they stop you dehorning calves, so we have to go for the 'Pollie' ones."
Mr Hiscock said the double poll gene attracted his attention, as did the milk figures.
"The milk figures were among the highest and we are trying to build the milk up on our females," he said.
'At the weaner sales, calves that were off the cows that did the most milk made the most money," he said.
The Hiscocks run a 450-cow herd.
Tarcombe Molong (PP) was an August 2021-drop animal.
He weighed 708 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference of 38 centimetres.
He was sired by Wirruna Molong M010 (AI) (ET) (P) out of Tarcombe Venus Q251 (P).
Molong had a birth-weight of 2.9 kilograms, a 200-day growth of 37kg, 400-day growth of 62kg and 600-day weight of 80kg.
The bull had an eye muscle area of 6.4 square centimetres, a rump fat measurement of 1.3 millimetres and rib fat measurement of 1.3mm.
His intramuscular fat estimated breeding value was 1.6 per cent while he had a caving ease direct measurement of 7.3pc.
His retail beef yield was 1.2pc and maternal milk measurement was 26kg.
Rodwells Euroa livestock agent Mick Curtis said the results were "quite acceptable.
"We have probably seen the cattle market come off, over the last six months, and that's reflected in all the bull sales and female cattle prices in general," Mr Curtis said.
"The top priced bull was just a nice type, with good numbers to back up the way he looks.
"Deservedly, he was one of the pick of the bulls here today."
Good bulls sold strongly, with sales of between $10,000 and $13,000 for several animals.
"The bulls that stand out are making really good money," he said.
Similar to last year, most of the heifers were sold through AuctionsPlus, he said.
"There was a good clearance on those and generally they made up to $5000," he said.
"There was good demand and inquiry on those, which there always is - they seem to sell quite well".
One of the volume buyers was Phillip Condon, Eskdale, who paid $4000 top-price for three pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers.
There were eight buyers, at the physical sale, who picked up two animals each.
Cliston Cattle Co, King Island,picked up two bulls, to a top of $7000.
Bulls went to the local area, into north-east and south-west Victoria, as well as to Walcha, NSW.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
