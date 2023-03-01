Stock & Land
Home/News

Tarcombe Herefords bull sale tops with double-polled lot

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:02pm, first published March 1 2023 - 7:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stud co-principal Tim Hayes with Rodwells livestock agent Mick Curtis and the top-priced bull. Picture by Andrew Miller

*21 of 36 bulls sold to $15,000, av $7761

*28 of 32 heifers sold to $5000, av $3421

GOOD milk production and a double-poll gene saw a Kilmore commercial cattle producer pay the top-price for a bull at Tarcombe Hereford's annual production sale, Ruffy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.