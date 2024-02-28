Weeds, waste and invasive species targeted in Campaspe seminar series

High rainfall, on top of floods, has boosted the weed burden in northern Victoria, with authorities urging farmers to attend a series of sessions on how to get on top of the problem.
Campaspe Shire is running four weeds, waste and invasive species sessions in Gunbower, Toolleen, Tongala and Rushworth during March.
Environmental consultant Jim Castles, Bunbartha, said he had mapped all 3600 kilometres of Campaspe's roadsides, for the shire.
"Driving around, I wouldn't say Campaspe shire roadsides are any worse than anywhere else in the state, it's just been a really wet year," Mr Castles said.
"It's not just the floods but high rainfall too.
"There are a lot of thistles around everywhere and I am seeing things like silver leaf nightshade popping up in areas where I haven't seen it before - it's just a good year for weeds."
It comes as the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics estimates the weed burden is costing land managers thousands of dollars in controlling weeds and pests
Campaspe mayor Rob Amos said the sessions would help educate the community on how to care for their land more efficiently, aiming to provide tips and advice for landowners.
"The four sessions have been planned in collaboration with Agriculture Victoria, North Central Catchment Management Authority, Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority and Goulburn Murray Landcare Network," Cr Amos said.
""All sessions will feature a presentation by Mr Castles, a consultant who specialises in pest plant and animal control, habitat protection and enhancement and threatened species projects.
"He will be providing information on his recent assessment of weeds and native vegetation in the region and how to identify weeds and control methods."
Mr Castles said it was important farmers reported weeds on public land, whether they be along irrigation channels or roadsides.
"If they see weeds on public land it is important they report it - Campaspe Shire has nearly 3600km of roadside so there are some roads they would not visit in years," he said.
Mr Castles said he would be identifying common, and less common, weeds "the ones to get on top of, before they become more of a problem".
These included artichoke thistle and silver leaf nightshade.
He said he would be emphasising the importance of a coordinated approach, between private and public landholders.
"I will be pointing people in the right direction to get the right information from chemical resellers or people who know what they are talking about," he said.
"Every situation is different."
Mr Castles said it was likely invasive species, such as rabbits and foxes would be covered at the seminars, as well.
The sessions are free, however bookings are required for catering purposes.
Bookings can be made via the listings in the Events Directory on Council's website.
For more information, call the Campaspe Shire Recovery Hub on 1300 666 535 and press 2.
