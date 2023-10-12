Stock & Land
Land managers spending thousands of dollars on weeds and pests

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Victorian Farmers Federation Livestock Group vice-president and Bethanga beef and sheep producer Peter Star says blackberries are a real problem on his property. Picture supplied
Victorian land managers say they agree with the latest figures, released by Australia's peak agricultural economics body, showing pest and weed control is costing them about $22,000 a year.

