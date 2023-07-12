Agriculture Victoria has announced nearly $200,000 in grants under the Partnership Against Pests program, to combat weeds such as ragwort and wheel cactus.
Biosecurity Victoria executive director Katherine Clift announced $190,000 in grants to help protect Victoria's $17.5 billion agriculture industry from biosecurity threats.
"We know a strong biosecurity system is not only good for our agriculture industries, but also protects our wildlife, environment and way of life,' Dr Clift said.
"The Partnership against Pests grants will enhance the participation and delivery of coordinated pest animal management activities and offer improved outcomes for everyone.
The targeted pilot program would deliver $40,000 each to Victoria's four established statewide Community Pest Management Groups (CPMGs) - Victorian Rabbit Action Network, Victorian Gorse Taskforce, Victorian Blackberry Taskforce and Victorian Serrated Tussock Working Party.
Two Landcare groups will also receive funding - Loddon Plains Landcare Network, $12,500 to raise awareness about wheel cactus control and south Gippsland Landcare Network, $17,500 to support capacity-building activities that focussed on ragwort management.
Ms Clift said the funding would enable those community groups to expand their reach and enable land managers to gain skills to improve the way they managed pest animals and weeds.
Wedderburn sheep producer Graham Nesbit welcomed the money for wheel cactus control.
He said there was a significant infestation of wheel cactus at Mount Buckrabanyule, near Wedderburn, which was now being tackled by the not-for-profit group Bush Heritage Australia.
"It all helps," Mr Nesbitt said.
"They are working on control programs, the source point at Mount Buckrabanyule has been taken over by Bush Heritage and I think they are going to really work hard on it," he said.
"It will certainly help with the spread, but it's got away from that area and now we have to try and pinch it back down.
"I still don't think we have that public awareness of how big that control needs to be."
It comes as farmers call for an Agricultural Ombudsman to deal with land access issues.
Wheel cactus is native to Mexico and classified as a Weed of National Significance.
It is controlled by glyphosate injections.
"It's pretty labour-intensive but that's pretty much the recommended way," he said.
He said the government had said it needed more volunteers, to "do more work.
"But quite frankly, it's a state problem and everyone should be contributing.
"It's all positive, the fact we are getting something, hopefully we can multiply that influence and get good bang for our buck."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
