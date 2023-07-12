Stock & Land
Home/News

Government announces more grants to help combat invasive weeds

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wheel cactus infestation near Mount Buckrabanyule. Picture by Andrew Miller
Wheel cactus infestation near Mount Buckrabanyule. Picture by Andrew Miller

Agriculture Victoria has announced nearly $200,000 in grants under the Partnership Against Pests program, to combat weeds such as ragwort and wheel cactus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.