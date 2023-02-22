Stock & Land
Weed wheel cactus spreads 'like cancer' through central Victoria

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
February 22 2023 - 11:00am
Cactus 'wheely' causing prickles among central Victorian producers

Wool producers and Landcare groups in central Victoria have called for an urgent injection of funding to control the invasive weed wheel cactus on Crown land and road reserves.

