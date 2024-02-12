Stock & Land
Home/News

VECCI calls for mode shift incentives for rail operators to continue

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra. Picture supplied by VECCI.
The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra. Picture supplied by VECCI.

The state's biggest industry body has called on the state government to continue to provide incentives to rail freight operators, to encourage them to shift freight off road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.