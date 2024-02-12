Stock & Land
Home/News

Farewell to Holy Goat's cheeses, as artisan farmers close their dairy

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 12 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ann-Marie Monda and Carla Meurs with some of their goats. Picture supplied by Holy Goat
Ann-Marie Monda and Carla Meurs with some of their goats. Picture supplied by Holy Goat

One of Victoria's best known goat cheese makers is closing its dairy doors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.