Insurers acknowledge it needs to do better after 2022 floods

Insurers say lessons have been learned from floods throughout 2022, and acknowledged failures to policy holders after major flooding events, including the October 2022 event in Victoria.
The admissions came at House Standing Committee on Economics entered its second week of hearings, where they heard from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and a number of insurers on Monday.
Last week the committee heard from consumer groups and regulators who outlined "cavalier and combative" behaviour from insurers after flood events throughout 2022 in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
ICA chief executive Andrew Hall apologised on behalf of the industry "to those whose claims were not handled to the standard our industry strives to achieve in 2022."
He said the flooding event tested the sector's systems, processes and staff "like never before".
"Insurers and their staff worked day and night to meet the needs of their customers, the majority of whom had their claim in a satisfactory way," he said.
"But not all systems and processes of insurers passed the test, and this had very real impacts."
He said a commissioned review from Deloitte found claims processes were tested more than ever before, and issues were exposed in many areas when processing claims, from complaint handling responses to internal resourcing.
Shortages in building material, accommodation, rental cars and a tight market for skilled workers were among the challenges for the insurance sector after the flood.
"It's no secret that as we emerge from COVID, insurers were struggling to fill the vacancies we had," Mr Hall said.
"We are constantly looking at all options to find the skilled staff to help customers and manage claims."
He said $7.5 billion was incurred in claims throughout the 2022 floods and said 230,000 properties faced a five per cent risk of flood each year.
Suncorp group chief executive Steve Johnston said he had visited communities who had been impacted by floods in 2022, and he sought out cases where there were deficiencies to see where things have gone wrong.
He said he always looked to work with staff to improve working with communities.
"I do recognise that we don't always get it right, that our communications can be deficient and that in a small number of cases, we don't properly identify vulnerabilities," he said.
He said 1373 claims out of 51,500 claims associated with flood events in 2022 that were lodged with Suncorp were still outstanding.
"We're closing around 80 a week at the moment... and we expect to have that number down to 600-500 by the end of the financial year," he said.
