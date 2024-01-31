Stock & Land
Insurer behaviour 'cavalier and combative' after October 2022 Victorian floods

By Philippe Perez
February 1 2024 - 7:00am
A federal committee has heard of "cavalier and combative" behaviour from insurers after the October 2022 flood event in Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe
A parliamentary federal standing committee into insurers' responses to claims resulting from recent major floods has heard that insurer behaviour had been "cavalier and combative" towards customers making claims after the October 2022 floods.

