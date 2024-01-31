Duck hunting decision gives a chance for enhanced shooter training

The decision to continue with a duck and quail hunting season, but with new rules to include mandatory training from 2025, has provided a good opportunity for hunter proficiency, according Victoria's leading shooting body.
Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Victoria hunting development manager David Laird said the government's decision meant they had listened to evidence and committed to "a path forward for native bird hunting that provides certainty and addresses community concerns".
He said while some changes would be "challenging" for hunters, the enforced training would provide a great opportunity for them to develop their skills.
"The association has always been involved in training in a voluntary nature, and we've always encouraged members to develop their skills," Mr Laird said.
"We'll be able to work with the government to make sure that training is fit for purpose."
He said some farmers did undertake shooting training for safety requirements when trying to control ducks and other wildlife, but it wasn't a "huge proportion".
"We'd need to see the detail in what the government is going to require for farmers with these changes," he said.
"At the moment [farmers] can control ducks out of season under an authority to control wildlife.
"We would imagine that would continue, but certainly anyone who undertakes training will be more proficient at hunting all-round."
Mr Laird said the inquiry had some "hyped rhetoric," but there were also "genuine concerns about sustainability and animal welfare."
"Those concerns are being addressed through key initiatives such as the Adaptive Harvest Model and the Waterfowl Wounding Reduction Action Plan," Mr Laird said.
He also called on the RSPCA to work with hunters to improve hunting.
"After pulling their horns in a few years back, the RSPCA's rhetoric on ducks over the past couple of years has drifted further and further away from the factual and closer and closer to alignment with the radical extremist animal rights movement," he said.
Earlier this week Outdoor Recreation Minister Steve Dimopoulos confirmed the government's stance to allow duck hunting.
However changes will be introduced from 2025 including tougher penalties for hunters who break the law, and banning the use of a lead shot.
The 2024 season will also run from April 10 to June 5, starting at 8am everyday with a bag limit of six, with the Blue-winged Shoveler and Hardhead not allowed to be hunted.
Colac Field and Game vice president Terry McCrickard, Barongarook said duck hunting had been in his family for years.
He welcomed some of the new changes, but was pleased the season would be expanded compared to 2023.
"I think last year we only had two as a bag limit, so that is very welcome," he said.
"Last season I was only able to get out for a couple of days and ducks had been very scarce.
"I will be back for the opening of the duck season this year, however."
Mr McCrickard said he didn't have too many farmers call him to help control ducks, with only one recent local request from a farmer near Colac who was having problems with Wood ducks near his dam.
"I also go to Hay in NSW most years to help protect rice crops for farmers there, and shoot on a mitigation licence," he said.
RSPCA Victoria chief executive Liz Walker, questioned how the decision to continue duck hunting was safe, sustainable or responsible.
"[We] were devasted to hear the Allan Government has gone against the evidence and the views of most Victorians who support a ban," Dr Walker said.
Dr Walker said a planned $10 million investment into mandatory training to reduce wounding rates wouldn't get desired outcomes.
She cited training for hunters in Denmark took two decades to reduce wounding rates, and rates were still "unacceptably high" in the country at around 10 per cent.
"At a minimum, a $10 million investment means a spend of around $205 per licensed hunter, and considering how few licenced hunters actively participate, the cost blows out to around $524 per hunter," Dr Walker said.
"The Government also wants to enforce stricter compliance levels including further penalties, we can only ask how they hope to monitor and enforce compliance across more than 8 million hectares of public and private wetlands across the state?"
