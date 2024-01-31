Stock & Land
Home/News

Duck hunting decision gives a chance for enhanced shooter training

PP
By Philippe Perez
January 31 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SSAA Victoria training development co-ordinator Daryl Snowdon and hunting development manager David Laird. Picture by Philippe Perez
SSAA Victoria training development co-ordinator Daryl Snowdon and hunting development manager David Laird. Picture by Philippe Perez

The decision to continue with a duck and quail hunting season, but with new rules to include mandatory training from 2025, has provided a good opportunity for hunter proficiency, according Victoria's leading shooting body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.