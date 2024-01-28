Stock & Land
GrainGrowers continuing to add to its Grains100 'influencers' group

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
January 28 2024 - 12:00pm
Ryan Milgate, Minyip, is one of four Victorians to be included in the latest round of the GrainGrowers Grains100 course. Picture supplied
GrainGrowers has announced four Victorians are among the next eight participants in its Grains100 program, which aims to examine social licence and build leadership skills.

