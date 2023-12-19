Stock & Land
Home/News

Federal judge is set to announce his VFF meeting decision today

December 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rupanyup graingrower Andrew Weidemann, left, is one of three former Grains Group presidents leading a Federal Court push to oust VFF president Emma Germano along with vice-president Danyel Cuccinotta. Picture supplied
Rupanyup graingrower Andrew Weidemann, left, is one of three former Grains Group presidents leading a Federal Court push to oust VFF president Emma Germano along with vice-president Danyel Cuccinotta. Picture supplied

A Federal Court judge will rule on more than six months of turmoil at Victoria's peak farming body in a hearing this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help