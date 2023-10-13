The Federal Court has initially declined to grant an interlocutory injunction, sought by a group of disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation members, calling on the organisation to hold an extraordinary general meeting.
A rebel faction, headed up by three former VFF Grains Group presidents, has called for an extraordinary general meeting, where members would be asked to remove president Emma Germano and vice-president Danyel Cucinotta.
Rupanyup grain grower Andrew Weidemann took out an interim interlocutory order, which was heard by Justice Barry Beach, in the Federal Court.
In the Federal Court, Justice Barry Beach heard Mr Weidemann had sought an interlocutory injunction, asking the court to issue a "requisition" to compel the VFF to hold an EGM.
An interlocutory injunction is a court order to compel or prevent a party from doing certain things, pending the final determination of the case.
"I am not going to grant you the form of injunction you are seeking, at this stage," Mr Beach said.
"I will further adjourn this matter for completion of submissions, treating it as a final hearing at 11am next Friday."
Much of the hearing was made up of legal argument around the validity of resolutions calling for the removal of the president and vice president, both from their positions and as directors.
The court heard the matters in dispute were the request for an EGM to be held, the removal of the current directors and appointment of Paul Weller and Georgina Gubbins and president and vice-president, respectively.
For Mr Weidemann, Tim Walker KC told the court the predominant issue, at dispute, was the validity of the "requisition" to hold the EGM to remove the current board.
"There was really no explanation as to why the requisition was rejected (by the VFF)," Mr Walker said.
The VFF described the second request for an EGM to oust the president and vice-president as "defective."
Justice Beach said the plaintiffs had argued calling the EGM was valid under both Section 249D of the Corporations Act and the VFF's constitution.
On the other hand, the VFF's counsel Hamish Austin, KC, told the court the resolutions could not be put to the members in a general meeting.
"That's a problem that infects the notice of requisition, whether you treat it under 249D or the constitution," Justice Beach said.
He initially said he felt he could make a final judgement, on the issue, but the following legal argument decided on an adjournment.
"If I don't give you your injunction, or declarations of validity, there is nothing further left in the proceedings," he said.
Legal argument centred around whether Ms Germano and Ms Cuccinotto should be removed as directors, or as office bearers.
The court was told the VFF had 6044 members, of which 215 people had signed the letter calling for the EGM, while the federation argued there were 6036 voting members, and 202 had signed.
Mr Walker said it was not in contention that 100 members had signed the letter, required under the constitution, calling for an EGM to be called.
For the VFF, Hamish Austin KC said the removal of the president and vice president "could not be put (at a general meeting), in any form.
"A resolution to remove them as president cannot be passed by members at a general meeting - no-one can, they have a term that lasts for two years; it's not for life," he said.
"There is no power, vested to remove them.
"What we can't have is the democratic process that exists, that elected them, be subverted by some reading that, that grants the power to someone else to remove them."
Mr Austin said the only way the president and vice president could be removed would be by democratic process, while Mr Weller and Ms Gubbins needed to be elected, not appointed.
Mr Walker said there would be an election at the EGM.
"It doesn't use those words, but that's the substance and purpose of it," he said.
Mr Austin said the notice calling for the EGM had been wrongly served.
The matter will come back to court on Friday, Ocrtober 20.
