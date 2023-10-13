Stock & Land
Disaffected VFF members go to court in bid to oust office bearers

By Andrew Miller
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:49pm
Rupanyup graingrower Andrew Weidemann has taken out an interim interlocutory order, which was heard by Justice Barry Beach, in the Federal Court, Melbourne. Picture supplied
Rupanyup graingrower Andrew Weidemann has taken out an interim interlocutory order, which was heard by Justice Barry Beach, in the Federal Court, Melbourne. Picture supplied

The Federal Court has initially declined to grant an interlocutory injunction, sought by a group of disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation members, calling on the organisation to hold an extraordinary general meeting.

