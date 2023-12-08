Tasmanian meat processor facing export suspension over cruelty allegations

Tasmania's only accredited export sheep and lamb processor says its concerned about its future, after the federal government served it with a draft notice threatening to suspend its export licence.
Tasmanian Quality Meats owner Jake Oliver said any suspension could force the Cressy works to close, causing devastating flow-on effects for its 200 workers and the wider agricultural community.
The government alleged the works had breached animal welfare regulations.
"We are committed to upholding the highest levels of animal welfare standards and regard all matters of animal welfare with the upmost importance," Mr Oliver said.
"It appears that activists illegally accessed our facility between August and September this year, installing a number of hidden cameras and subsequently providing the illegally obtained footage to the government.
"We were made aware of the footage and on Friday we received a notice of intention from the federal Department of Agriculture, threatening to suspend our export licence and giving us only seven days to respond."
TQM exports meat all over the world.
Peak bodies say the vast majority of Australian abattoirs maintain best practice, despite one works in the south-west of Melbourne has ceasing their operations while an investigation into an alleged mistreatment of animals is underway.
Mr Oliver stressed the company condemned all mistreatment of animals, in the strongest possible terms.
Such action was utterly unacceptable and failed to meet the high standards TQM expected.
"Upon becoming aware, we took immediate and significant actions, including:
. Appointed an Animal Welfare Officer;
. Increased Quality Assurance monitoring;
. Purchased a new state of the art stunning system and new restrainer;
. Re-trained all employees on animal welfare obligations; and
. Introduced a Zero Tolerance policy - one strike, you're out," Mr Oliver said.
"However, we are deeply concerned that before we've even been afforded due process and a chance to respond to the allegations, we were served a notice from the federal government," he said.
The government had formed the preliminary view a 12-month suspension "would be reasonable," he said.
It comes of calls for the federal government to cut its links with animal welfare charity Animals Australia.
"A suspension of our export licence would have a catastrophic impact on our business and staff, and Tasmania's entire agricultural sector," Mr Oliver said.
"A suspension could force TQM to shut down, putting the jobs of 200 workers at risk."
That would be devastating for families across Cressy and Longford who would be left without an income at Christmas, and would result in the loss of many valuable foreign workers.
"This would also send shockwaves across the sector, including Tasmanian lamb and cattle farms, livestock transporters, finished goods transporters, contractors, packaging suppliers, utility companies and the communities that rely on money we spend right here in Tasmania," he said.
"It will also leave Tasmanian farmers with nowhere to process their livestock, as TQM is the state's only export accredited processor.
"Right now, we have 60,000 sheep and lamb booked in to be processed between now and mid-January, that will grow to around 120,000 by the end of January."
Mr Oliver said Tasmanian farmers would be forced to scramble to find a mainland processor, with many already booked out, and to pay more to ship their stock across Bass Strait.
TQM urged the Commonwealth to uphold due process, to allow it to appropriately respond, and consider the broader impacts on Tasmanians and our agricultural sector before they act in the way currently proposed.
"All we're asking for is a fair go, and we'll cop what we deserve on the chin," Mr Oliver said.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers president Ian Sauer said farmers took the welfare of rtheir animals very seriously and did not condone any form of cruelty or mistreatment of livestock.
"Our understanding is that both commonwealth and state government agencies are investigating the matter, which we think is appropriate and support," he said.
"TFGA is now working with TQM, who have given us firm assurances that processes are in place to prevent any future breaches of animal welfare.
"TFGA believes this demonstrates goodwill on behalf of TQM and their willingness to adhere to best practice."
Mr Sauer confirmed that the TFGA has written to the DAFF outlining its concerns about the broader flow-on effect of any licence suspension.
"It is important to recognize that TQM is a major employer in rural Tasmania," he said.
Tasmania already had a limited capacity to process sheep, which had been exacerbated by the drought conditions in the south of the state.
"If TQM was forced to close, as the draft decision proposes, Tasmanian livestock producers of sheep and lamb would have nowhere within Tasmania to have their stock processed," he said.
"Many farmers will have no choice but to euthanise their animals on farm.
"This loss of income will cripple Tasmanian farmers, who are already struggling with high interest rates, low livestock prices and the current dry season.
"In short, it would be an unmitigated disaster for Tasmania's agricultural sector", Mr Sauer said.
The Tasmanian government and DAFF have been contacted for comment.
