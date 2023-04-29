Peak bodies say the vast majority of abattoir maintain best practice, despite one abattoir in the south-west of Melbourne has ceasing their operations while an investigation into an alleged mistreatment of animals is underway.
The ABC's 7:30 Report on Wednesday showed footage that is being investigated by regulator PrimeSafe over the alleged mistreatment of animals at the Australian Food Group abattoir based in Laverton.
The footage showed pigs being being hit with paddles as they were loaded into gondolas, prior to being slaughtered by CO2 gas stunning.
Another piece of footage showed a pigs testicles being ripped off as a gondola is being lowered.
The report comes after an open letter from a number of animal welfare organisations which called on the meat processing industry to commit to mandatory use of CCTV in their abattoirs.
Peak body Australian Pork Limited (APL) said they are continuously looking at ways to improve the industry, but advocated for voluntary installation of CCTV.
"Australian Pork Limited supports the voluntary installation of CCTV across Australian abattoirs to ensure animal welfare and quality assurance," an APL spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
APL said the majority of abattoirs have made investments to make sure the processing of pigs is at best practice.
"APL does not condone any behaviour that shows animal cruelty in poor handling or through the incorrect use of infrastructure," the spokesperson said.
"We fully support the regulators in investigating any individual or business that has done the wrong thing.
"APL will work with all stakeholders to develop resource that will enhance training and competency of abattoir staff to ensure all pre-stun animal handling processes are operated at the highest standards.
"Our industry provides livelihoods and sustenance to many Australians, and we are always willing to learn and improve our operations."
Earlier this month, the Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) also rejected mandatory introduction of third-party monitored video surveillance camera systems, saying there is no evidence to show CCTV would result in better animal welfare outcomes.
"AMIC supports the voluntary installation of CCTV as an individual plant management tool to monitor animal welfare practices, but good animal welfare outcomes are sustained via the implementation of well-defined standard operating procedures, undertaken by highly trained staff in our members' facilities," an AMIC spokesperson told Stock & Land.
Both the APL and AMIC said that CO2 stunning remained the best practice which is also used in many overseas industries, including the US and UK.
The AMIC also said any individual regulatory response to poor animal welfare practice at one abattoir didn't reflect the vast majority of the industry which operates at a "high standard".
"AMIC has been working with government, industry and other stakeholders to finalise the long-awaited national standard for processing livestock - the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Livestock Processing Establishments - to raise the bar and harmonise animal welfare rules across the country," the AMIC spokesperson said.
"AMIC continues to advocate to all governments that a fit for purpose and up to date standard must remain the top priority to underpin animal welfare."
APL also called on processors to exceed the animal welfare standards.
The Farm Transparancy Project executive director Chris Delforce earlier this year filmed pigs being slaughtered by the CO2 stunning method at a number of abattoirs, which prompted the investigation by PrimeSafe.
He said abattoirs need to be clearer about their operations.
"These industries rely on secrecy in order to hide their operations from the public," Mr Delforce said.
"The fact that this slaughterhouse has decided to shut down their operations rather than install cameras and allow for some small degree of accountability, shows exactly how cowardly they are and that they are aware that their actions would be met with public outrage if and when they are exposed."
Further protest action by the group is planned in Benalla in May.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.