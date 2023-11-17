Stock & Land
Friday, November 17, 2023
A top-priced Tasmanian Poll Dorset ram sold to a near neighbour

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:38am
Valma stud principal Andrew McLauchlan with lot 13, one of two top-priced rams in this year's annual sale. Picture supplied.
The equal top-priced ram from Valma Poll Herefords, Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks Whitemore, Tasmania's annual sale has gone to a property that is only, five minutes down the road.

