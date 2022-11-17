Stock & Land
Valma Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Charollais-cross stud sells bulk ram draft

By Bryce Eishold
Updated November 17 2022 - 8:14pm, first published 7:20pm
Mark Webb, Webb & Woodiwiss Livestock Marketing, and Valma stud principal Andrew McLauchlan, Whitemore, Tasmania, with the top-priced Poll Dorset ram.

*144 of 148 Poll Dorset rams sold to $3000, av $1645

*133 of 146 White Suffolk rams sold to $3400, av $1645

*Total clearance of 16 Charollais-cross rams sold to $2200, av $1662

One of the oldest breeding Poll Dorset studs has sold close to 300 rams at auction in Tasmania.

