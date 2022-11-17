Farmers are being urged to capture photos around their properties to highlight the best aspects of agriculture.
Flooding across the northern half of the state and heavy rainfall across much of Victoria has given farmers a chance to document the rare and often devastating consequences of the unusual wet spell.
First-time contributor Allan Pearce captured a photo of Mick the Kelpie at his Bullarto South property near Trentham.
In the first two months of spring, Bullarto South received 434 millimetres of rain, including 279mm which fell in October.
According to Bureau of Meteorology data, a new record for the wettest October day was set on the 14th last month when 59.6mm fell in a 24-hour period.
Another photo to feature is from Nar Nar Goon grazier and regular contributor Penny Carney who captured an "unbeelieveable" photo of a post covered in bees near her West Gippsland property.
Meanwhile, Allan Pearce captured a photo of a cow cleaning behind the ears of its calf.
Would you like your snap included in the Social Media Snapshot?
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Stock & Land's Instagram or Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.