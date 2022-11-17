Stock & Land
Home/News

Bees, cows and calves and Kelpies among contributed reader photos

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
November 17 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmers are being urged to capture photos around their properties to highlight the best aspects of agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.