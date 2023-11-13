The King Island mayor Marcus Blackie says he's confident a buyer will be found for the island's dairy processing plant.
Saputo Dairy Australia has said it is reviewing all its King Island operations, with the potential sale of its factory.
Cr Blackie used to work at the factory before becoming mayor.
"I want to say the King Island Dairy company is a legendary Australian company and brand, I don't know of a corporate headquarters that has a bigger trophy cabinet," Cr Blackie said.
"It is testimony to them not only being pioneers of the industry, but also the most award winning cheesemaker in Australia's history."
The biggest issue facing the factory was dwindling milk supply, he said.
"Saputo actually have to own farms on the island, to guarantee their milk supply," he said.
"That is a logistic overhead for them."
He said it may be the future of cheesemaking on King Island might be artisan quantities of very high quality products.
But he said he felt there was an appetite to buy the factory.
"I have heard anecdotally Fonterra, Bega and other processing companies have always admired King Island Dairy, this may be an opportunity to buy an Australian legend," Cr Blackie said.
Closure would have a huge impact on the island - "but I am confident the business will pull through.
"The have been in worse predicaments before and it has survived - there have been at least seven owners of King Island Dairy that I can recollect," he said.
"Saputo doesn't appear to have lived up to King Island Dairy's expectations."
Former King Island dairy farmer Gary Strickland said problems started in 2001, when National Foods bought the factory.
"They had 30 million litres of milk, then they bought Lactos," he said
"They were making South Cape products on King Island, but when they bought Lactos, they shifted about 18 million litres off the island and made those cheeses in Burnie," Mr Strickland said.
"That was the beginning of the end, I would have thought."
King Island was one of the first food brands in Australia, established by Bill Kirk in 1978, he said.
"Whoever buys it would have to grow the supply base and the production of cheese out again to make it viable - hopefully Saputo will eventually sell it, if they don't continue to run it," he said.
"There is enormous growth, still to be brought into that brand."
It was not viable to ship milk off the island - "you can ship it out in containers, which Lion did to Burnie, but it's not profitable.
"When National Foods bought the brand they paid a lot of money for it, but there were two conditions - one is King Island Dairy brand had to use milk from the island, and also it had to be manufactured here."
He said the factory was still viable.
"One of the best products put out from here, which National Foods stopped doing, was King Island cream - all the chefs used to talk about it," he said.
"There is certainly a place to get a decent cream out into the market."
Mr Strickland said it was "almost like" whoever owned the factory since National Foods had run it down, "so they had an excuse to shut it."
No new suppliers had been taken on since 1996, he said.
"When we sold our farm off five years ago, when we retired, the people who took it off milked for three years, then shut it down - it was about a third of the supply," Mr Strickland said.
"When they shut it down, Saputo didn't even blink, they didn't look around, or take on, anyone else - that was certainly sending out signals that something wasn't right."
He said the factory, and associated farms, would employ around 100 people, out of a population of 1500.
The island was still recovering from the closure of the abattoir in 2012.
"The beef farmers still have a market in being able to ship their cattle off, which is not as good, but its still a market, but with the dairy industry, that's it," he said.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association chair Geoff Cox said while the potential sale was a commercial decision, the company needed to be considerate of the island's farmers.
"Every avenue should be taken to find a buyer," Mr Cox said.
"If it were to close, it would be a real shame - there is a long history there and it is an iconic brand.
"They (Saputo) have a responsibility to the community and farmers and it would nice if it went back to Australian ownership, I think."
He said there was no doubt "somebody can make it work, but it probably doesn't fit Saputo's business model."
He agreed there had been a declining milk pool, on the island, as a number of farmers had switched to beef production.
