Stock & Land
Monday, November 13, 2023
Home/News

King Island Dairy future still bright, says the island's mayor

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
November 13 2023 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the products manufactured on King Island. Picture supplied
One of the products manufactured on King Island. Picture supplied

The King Island mayor Marcus Blackie says he's confident a buyer will be found for the island's dairy processing plant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.