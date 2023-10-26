Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Victorian milk production sees swings and roundabouts in September

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy Australia industry analyst Eliza Redfern says many milk producing regions are still recovery from last year's very wet conditions.
Dairy Australia industry analyst Eliza Redfern says many milk producing regions are still recovery from last year's very wet conditions.

Victoria was the only state to see a decline in milk production for September, as the national figure increased by 1.5 per cent on the same time a year ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.