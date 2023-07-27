Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Saputo Australia makes significant admission on its milk-supply status

EG
By Ed Gannon
Updated July 27 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The change in wording on the Saputo website.
The change in wording on the Saputo website.

Canadian dairy giant, Saputo, has quietly conceded it is no longer the biggest dairy processor in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Ed Gannon

Editorial

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.