Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt has acknowledged the response to last year's devastating Victorian floods has been too slow.
At a Rural Press Club of Victoria breakfast, in Melbourne, Mr Watt said he'd be making a joint announcement with the Victorian government, later today, on more emergency funding for Victoria.
He said the pace and roll-out of some of the repairs from last year's floods "has not been as swift as many of us would have liked - we need to be honest, about that."
"There are obviously a range of factors that have caused that, given labour and supply shortages," he said
"I think, at times, there has been a lack of clarity between different levels of government about what can be claimed, what money can be accessed and how that recovery can work."
He said the government had taken that on board and was organising a National Emergency Management "roadshow", with state and territory governments, to ensure everyone knew what the rules were.
"More importantly it's about making sure local governments have a very clear picture," he said
"No local government wants to be in a position where they are told different things by federal and state governments - all that does is slow things down.
"We want to cut through that."
He said Gippsland's fires and floods, in early October, resulted in the activation of bushfire assistance, for the same area, at the same time.
"That's exactly what we have done, in East Gippsland and Wellington shire - activation of initial emergency relief for those two shires, in relation to bushfires and floods," he said.
Disaster assistance has been extended to another eight communities affected by the recent severe weather events in Victoria's east, under the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Flood and storm assistance is now available for communities and councils in the local government areas of Baw Baw, Benalla Rural City, East Gippsland, Latrobe City, Mansfield, Wangaratta Rural City, Wellington and Yarra Ranges, affected by the weather event on October 3.
Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said it was important that communities were supported now and throughout their recovery.
"The funding will allow local councils to respond to the health and safety of their communities in a way they know their community needs," Ms Symes said.
"We will continue to monitor the needs of affected communities as the water recedes and the extent of damage becomes clearer."
Activation of the arrangements allowed councils to undertake a range of relief and recovery activities, such as the establishment and operation of relief centres.
The support also provided funding for counter disaster operations carried out by councils to make residential properties safe and habitable, and emergency works to urgently restore transport infrastructure and the reconstruction of essential public assets like roads, bridges and footpaths.
Additionally, emergency relief payments have been made available for people whose homes have been directly impacted.
East Gippsland Shire and Wellington Shire residents were also eligible for bushfire assistance, including emergency relief payments, relating to the bushfires from September 30.
Mr Watt said he recognised recovery was an ongoing process.
"Our government did commit to cost-share more than $1.1 billion in recovery assistance, jointly funded with the Victorian government," he said.
"I think that money has started to make a real difference, to the parts of Victoria that were impacted."
Mr Watt said it was intended that assets, such as roads would be "built back better."
He said 14 of the Victorian councils that suffered the most severe impact from last years flooding had received funding to improve the resilience of public infrastructure.
"We don't want to be in a situation where you repair something, a few years later it floods again, you come back and do it again, that's obviously very costly for taxpayers," Mr Watt said.
"We are obviously trying to incorporate that concept of 'betterment', to make sure we are sure the country is much better prepared."
He said governments needed to take action now, to make sure the country was much better prepared, when it came to natural disasters.
For more information on the emergency financial assistance payments, visit the Victorian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing DFFH Personal Hardship Assistance Program webpage and complete the online application form.
Information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Vic Emergency website www.emergency.vic.gov.au/relief
