Stock & Land
Home/News

Tighter rules on organic certification queried by one Gippsland producer

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Organics Limited chief executive Niki Ford says the lack of stringent domestic regulations on certified organics is leading to confusion and hampering a burgeoning export market. Picture supplied
Australian Organics Limited chief executive Niki Ford says the lack of stringent domestic regulations on certified organics is leading to confusion and hampering a burgeoning export market. Picture supplied

Australia's organic sector is urging federal authorities to tighten domestic regulation around the use of the term - but one Gippsland producer has questioned the push.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.