Hardwicks latest to opt out of service 'kills' for organic stock

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
Organics for Rural Australia director Jane McClure with a sheep carcase at Rendina's Butchery Biodynamic & Organic Meats, Balywn North. Picture supplied by Jane McClure
A major Victorian abattoir has told small organic producers it'll no longer be offering "service" kills for small drafts of their cattle or sheep.

