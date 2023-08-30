The eastern Australian lamb market is struggling to find a base rate leading into spring.
Prices continue to fluctuate around quality and supply at various saleyards, as the season remains on a knife-edge in many areas.
Young lamb prices lost some ground by the end of last week, despite limited supplies at northern centres.
In the north at Wagga Wagga, NSW, the market included 7000 young lambs, however, at Griffith, they are yet to appear.
Prices were firm to slightly cheaper for new-season trade lambs, while the heavy portion gained a few dollars on average at 560-584 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
The mutton market continued to wear a wobbly boot in a smaller yarding of 9400 head at Wagga Wagga.
The average price for trade sheep slipped $12, while heavy mutton kicked up to $14 to a top price of $102.
The common trend at opening markets was strong bidding for lambs with plenty of shape and yield.
It was evident at Dubbo, NSW, due to the dry conditions and where few standout pens of finished lambs were offered.
The bulk were mainly plainer Merinos, crossbreds, and exotic types.
Trade-weight old lambs sold $14 a head dearer, with new-season lambs lifting $18 to make between $94-$126.
The bulk averaged 520c/kg cwt.
Heavy lamb rates rallied and made from $128-$158 to average 480c/kg cwt.
Sheep rates bounced $8-$17 to average 230-289c/kg cwt.
At Corowa, NSW, Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service said the best-quality lines of trade-weight, new-season lambs received the strongest support.
Prices were up to $10 cheaper and made from $90-$128, with the best suckers hitting 550c/kg cwt.
Prices reached $147 for extra-heavy young lambs to average 506c/kg cwt.
However, old trade lambs continued their downward slide, facing price falls for most trade weights of $20 to average 418c/kg cwt.
Heavy and old lambs remained under pressure and fell by $8 as the market transitioned to new-season stock, although this week's price changes were modest.
Numbers at Bendigo were increased to 11,685 and boosted by new-season lambs.
The trend of increasing spring lamb supplies has caused trade prices to sit either side of firm.
New-season lamb and medium and heavy-trade lambs weighing 22-26kg sold from $129-$148 to average 510-534c/kg cwt.
Heavy and old lambs weighing 26-30kg dipped $5-$10 and sold from $120-$148.
Big, supersized lambs clawed back last week's losses and gained $10 over the limited pool.
At Ballarat in a very volatile market, prices went south, with falls of $10-$25 common.
Trade lambs averaged 434c/kg.
