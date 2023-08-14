THE head of a regional Merino field day says he's pleasantly surprised at the success of the latest event, despite the recent downturn in sheep and wool prices.
Glenelg Regional Merino Field Day president and Melrose Merino stud principal Warren Russell, Nurrabiel, said there was a lot of interest at the event.
"It was an excellent sale, it felt buoyant and there was a very-good crowd, probably better than last year," Mr Russell said.
He said even when times were not as good, commercial producers and studs still had to buy rams.
"But I didn't expect the sale to be as buoyant, or have as high a clearance," he said.
Of the 107 rams offered, 99 sold to a top of $7000 twice and average of $2439.
The first of the two $7000 top-priced rams was offered by Stud Park South Merino stud, Willaura.
Lot 41, a 15-month-old ram, was sold to Tom Bibby, Tatyoon.
He had an 18.9-micron fleece, a 2.7 standard deviation (SD), 14.5 co-efficient of variation (CV) and 99.3 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Stud Park South stud co-principal Pat Millear said buyers were sticking to what they knew best.
"People are sticking to their programs and realise they need to keep putting good genetics in all the time," Mr Millear said.
"They can't stop if they want to keep themselves in the box seat when it all turns around."
He said the ram was bred from one of the stud's top sires, South Park 9333.
"The sire of that ram is breeding really well for us and we are pretty excited about that particular line," he said.
"He has really good, white, waxy waterproof wool, good constitution and purity."
The other top-priced ram was offered by Mount Yulong Merino stud, Telangatuk East, and sold to Oakland, Vectis.
The ram had a 20-micron fleece, a 3.1 SD, 15.3 CV and a CF of 99.3pc.
Elders stud stock agent Ross Milne said the season's ram sales were off to a very-good start.
"I think this sale was very strong for all the vendors, there was a great crowd in attendance and great clearance," Mr Milne said.
He said buyers were aware they had to keep investing in the right genetics to suit their flocks.
"They are certainly not compromising on their budgets or the quality they are putting into their flocks," he said.
"They are happy to invest in the right article that suits them."
The breakdown of stud sales was:
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
