Ram sale at the Glenelg Regional Merino Field Day receives good local interest

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:15am, first published August 8 2022 - 8:00am
SOLD: The top-priced ram, Lot 84, M38497, at the Glenelg Regional Merino Field Day with vendor Robert Harding, Glendonald, Nhill and purchasers Will Staude and Hamish Griffiths representing Staude Partnership.
  • 83 out of 96 rams sold to $7250, av $2256

A BRIGHT sunny day welcomed many local buyers to the 2022 Glenelg Regional Merino Field Day ram sale at Balmoral.

