IT may have been bitterly cold and windy in Prairie, but a peek of sunshine coming through towards the end of the 2022 Terrick West Ram Sale encapsulated the confidence of buyers at the auction.
Bidders were competitive for rams throughout the auction, which averaged $3703 - the highest recorded for Terrick West.
Advertisement
Many lots pushing past $4000 a head, with the top sale being $6500 for Lot 9, 210098, bought by Ian Klowss and Ellie Perryman from Oaklands Vectis, Vectis.
Mr Klowss said the ram will fit in perfectly for his operation.
"This is a big ram with good structure and size," Mr Klowss said.
"There was a good type of wool for what we want to do and it being an all round good ram suits our operation."
The top priced ram was born a twin, with its fleece measuring 20.5 micron, had a standard deviation of 2.7, a coefficient of variation of 13.2 and a comfort factor of 99.7 per cent.
Oaklands Vectis was one of several multiple buyers at the sale, which for Mr Klowss was only to purchase significant genetics early in the selling season.
"We bought six sheep today, and we're pretty much done for us, we're happy with what we purchased for the year," he said.
Oaklands Vectis purchases totalled just over $21,250 with sheep being added to good commercial flock, with Mr Klowss saying the sheep will also "do good at some ground that we have a Balmoral as well,"
Other multiple buyers included SJ & TJ Alexander, Nhill, who picked up who picked up seven rams which grossed $21,500 and Robert Cook, Nhill, picking up six rams that grossed a bit over $28,000.
Co-stud principal Ross McGauchie said the stud salewas his best ever yet and was pleased many buyers were interested in his genetics.
"This sale was our highest average ever in running sale, which was up $1000 on last year's sale, which also was a record for that time too," he said.
"So we are very very pleased, and we knew we had a lot of very good rams, but we were just hoping to do as well as last year."
Mr McGauchie commended a good mix of return and new buyers, which he believed was an indication that buyers were also pleased with lambing percentages.
"Those percentages are going up and wool quality is always improving, and the buying today indicates that, and it looked as if people were willing to spend more money than they've ever had before," he said.
More to come...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.