Future of Australian wool long term prospects looking positive

Holly McGuinness
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 10:13am
Endeavour Wool Export founder Josh Lamb expects the future of the industry will pick up again in the next six, to 12 months. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Major seller of Australian wool, Endeavour Wool Export founder Josh Lamb said he hadn't seen a "normal" wool market since prior to 2018, and he believed the current challenge for the market was getting people to spend again.

