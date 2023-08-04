Stock & Land
Dramatic turnaround in weather conditions since June, says the BoM

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Forecasters say dry and hot conditions are coming. Picture by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS
Forecasters say dry and hot conditions are coming. Picture by Sean Davey/AAP PHOTOS

Bureau of Meteorologist senior climatologist Jonathon Pollock has told a Goulburn-Murray Water webinar drier conditions were about to follow an "exceptional" month for rainfall in early winter.

