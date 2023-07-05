Water authorities are managing releases from the Hume Dam and Lake Eildon to make room for further inflows.
Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is continuing to make releases from Lake Eildon, after the storage reached 97.3 per cent of its capacity.
GMW is currently releasing 12,000 megalitres a day from Lake Eildon.
GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack said the releases would be adjusted depending on further rainfall.
"The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting some rainfall around the Goulburn catchment in the coming days," Ms Cusack said.
"Depending on the rainfall received and catchment response, it might mean we are required to increase releases from Lake Eildon."
Increased releases could potentially exceed the minor flood level downstream of Lake Eildon, which is a flow of about 12,700ML per day.
Releases are determined by various factors, including catchment conditions, storage levels, downstream impacts, and rainfall forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology.
"We are working with the SES and local councils to ensure landholders are aware of the potential for river levels to rise," Ms Cusack said.
"We encourage landholders to consider what further river rises might mean for their property, livestock and infrastructure."
And last week, the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) increased releases from Hume Dam to gain more airspace while storage levels remain higher than average for this time of year.
MDBA River Management senior director Joe Davis, said the releases were at channel capacity downstream of Hume at Doctors Point but may be increased if rainfall and inflow forecasts strengthened.
"We are working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology to monitor forecast rainfall in the area over the coming days," Mr Davis said.
"Releases from Hume Dam are currently targeting 25,000 ML/day at Doctors Point but could safely be increased to around 32,000 ML/day in the coming days to gain airspace ahead of predicted rainfall.
"Adjusting release volumes in this manner is both effective and routine for the MDBA to mitigate flood risk while delivering on our primary role of keeping the dam safe.
"With water moving through the Murray from releases and inflows, river levels downstream of Hume will be higher in some places. We want to remind those living downstream of the dams to always be flood ready.
"Communities can stay up to date on the latest weather information and river conditions via the Bureau of Meteorology and State Emergency Service websites."
Hume and Dartmouth dams are currently at 97pc capacity.
Airspace releases are important to help mitigate the risk of flooding in the weeks and months ahead.
The MDBA operates Hume Dam in accordance with the rules set by state governments. That means our priority is keeping the dam safe, capturing and storing water and, where we can, mitigating floods.
Although wet weather is usual for this time of year, the Bureau of Meteorology still predicts a drier outlook over winter.
