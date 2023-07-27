The Victorian Farmers Federation has appointed a new director, following this week's sudden resignation of three board members - a move criticised by one of them as breaching corporations law.
All three will remain as presidents/vice-president on their respective commodity groups.
The VFF board has issued a communique to members, saying it has appointed a Special Skills Director, James Downing
Mr Downing was appointed after an extensive external search, conducted by Pacific Search Partners and the VFF Nominations Committee. since March.
"James brings to the board a wealth of governance and financial expertise, leadership qualities, and an ability to foster a collaborative and constructive boardroom environment," the board said, in a communique to members.
"We look forward to his contribution and believe him to be an ideal candidate for one of two available Special Skills director positions at the VFF."
The appointment was made by "circular resolution", without the need for an in person meeting.
The board has also confirmed it has approved of a draft constitution, now being circulated for member feedback.
It also agreed to holding an extraordinary general meeting, on November 20, to vote on the draft constitution.
"The board unanimously resolved that the members be given the ability to provide feedback on the draft constitution before we formally approve a document for presentation at a members' meeting in November," the communique said.
"This is the best way of ensuring that members are a part of the constitution review process as early as possible."
The draft constitution is currently available on the VFF's website.
"The final document will only be finalised when all members have had the opportunity to provide valuable feedback," the board members said.
"That feedback is encouraged and is requested by August 18."
The resignations follow a push for an extraordinary general meeting to spill the board and executive.
It also comes as dairy farmers seek to set up a new organisation.
Ms Parkinson said she believed the VFF had broken the Corporations Act, by appointing the special director.
The VFF had increased the number of directors required for a quorum from three to five, under a "replaceable rule", which it now needed to abide by, she said.
"The (new) director was not appointed by a quorum," she said.
The VVF's current constitution states at least five directors are required for a quorum at a board meeting, the resignations brought the number of directors who are able to vote to four.
"Our members, especially our active members, are politically savvy - and I don't mean party politics - and they are just not impressed," Ms Parkinson said.
It also appeared to preempt plans to increase the number of special directors, under the proposed changes to the constitution, she said.
"It's like something out of (comedy show) Not the Nine O'Clock News, or Monty Python," she said.
And one of the leaders of a grain growers group, pushing for the EGM, agreed the resignation of the three directors meant a quorum no longer existed, so Mr Downing should not have been appointed.
"They have now appointed somebody outside the Corporations Act, so they are now possibly subject to an Australian Securities & Investments Commission investigation," he said.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing, Colac, said he was hoping to hold talks with president Emma Germano and chief executive Brendan Tatham in the coming weeks.
He is one of the key movers behind the establishment of the Dairy Farmers of Victoria group.
"It's a bit of a holding pattern - the VFF is in a bit of turmoil at the moment, so it's only fair we give them a chance to digest what has been happening over the last week or two," he said.
"We'll then sit down and have a properly structured conversation with them."
Mr Billing said the group would soon have a bank account in place for DFV.
"Our main aim, at the moment, is to understand what our relationship with the VFF will be, into the future."
"With three directors on board and a new one on board and the fact there is still the constitution to be dealt with - the elephant in the room is what the grains group is going to do next," he said.
"We just need to have a clearer picture of all that and have a discussion with the VFF."
He said dairy farmers needed to continue its close relationship with the VFF's Water Council.
"With 80 per cent of the milk produced within the Murray-Darling Basin coming out of northern Victoria, it's a critical issue for farmers.
"We have to ensure we have a really good, and strong connection, with the Water Council, no matter what happens."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
